QUESTION: Cardinals could become the first team in history to go from committing the most errors in a season to the fewest the next year. Who gets the most credit for this? Shildt's spring training? Goldschmidt? Any blame on Matheny?
COMMISH: Here are key factors:
• Goldschmidt, and not Martinez or Carpenter at first.
• Coaching staff attention to detail on defense in the spring.
• Carpenter at one position and Wong playing every day.
• And, importantly, much better defense by the pitching staff, which was awful last year defensively.
I do not blame the previous manager.