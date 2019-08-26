Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals close out Angels series

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) fields a grounder from Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, not pictured, as Los Angeles Angels third baseman Tommy La Stella (9) attempts to advance a base during the second inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Cardinals could become the first team in history to go from committing the most errors in a season to the fewest the next year. Who gets the most credit for this? Shildt's spring training? Goldschmidt? Any blame on Matheny?

COMMISH: Here are key factors:

• Goldschmidt, and not Martinez or Carpenter at first.

• Coaching staff attention to detail on defense in the spring.

• Carpenter at one position and Wong playing every day.

• And, importantly, much better defense by the pitching staff, which was awful last year defensively.

I do not blame the previous manager.