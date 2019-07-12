QUESTION: How much pressure is on the Cardinals front office to make an impact trade this year? 2019 was supposed to matter, right?
GORDO: There was a lot of focus placed on getting back to the postseason. So, yes, the front office feels urgency. That said, I don't see a big talent surplus to trade from or the payroll flexible to add a really high-priced player with term left.
Follow-up: It’s a weird place for the Cardinals, all right. There's not too much they can trade or would be willing to trade, and not much they could sell if things get worse.
GORDO: As far as a sale goes, Ozuna and his expiring contract might be the big chip to play in a retooling. But can the Cardinals afford to turn the page on Marcell given the big trade price they paid to get him?
Follow-up: We’ve been told that DeWitt is in support of MO but I have to ask. Do you think that might be quietly wavering?
GORDO: I'm sure DeWitt feels some frustration and disappointment. He is not a passive investor. He is a hands-on owner and he expects to be in the hunt this year.