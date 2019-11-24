QUESTION: Everything DeWitt/Mozeliak/Girsch have said so far leads fans to believe that they are prepared to sit back going into 2020 after finally making the playoffs last year. Is this a franchise that is now comfortable with contending every few years, vs. the 2001-2014 teams that only missed the playoffs every now and then?
GORDO: There has been no reduction in commitment. The Cardinals will likely have a Top 10 payroll again next season. The problem is the dead (or severely ailing) money on that payroll and the need to cycle out some contracts.
In another year this team will be closer to that goal -- and it will also have a better idea on its various young outfielders as well as pitchers like Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera, and youngsters Elehuris Montero and Nolan Gorman on the infield.
Follow-up: The Cardinals are not going to go out and get anyone significant for the lineup. They are stuck with Carp and Fowler for 2 more years and they won't do much during that time. Cardinals won't bench Carp when they're paying him that much. Dylan Carlson will have to wait because of Fowler, the only pitcher they'll pick up will be a buillpen arm, etc.
GORDO: The Cardinals benched Carpenter last season and Shildt will do it again. What the Cardinals are unlikely to do is bench Carpenter AND spend significant money to replace him. Carpenter isn't that big of a liability on the field because he doesn't have to play much. He IS a liability for the payroll -- and the team's ability to spend on more talent.