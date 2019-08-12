QUESTION: There's still a lot of angst regarding Mo and the DeWitts not making any moves at the trade deadline. But is it possible that, while saying all the right things, they purposely didn't make a move as they knew that there was no way this team, even with reinforcements, was going to advance in the playoffs? After watching the Cards against Houston, Oakland and the Dodgers, the thought crossed my mind that maybe they are smarter than we give them credit for.
COMMISH: I don't think it had anything to do with the Astros or A's, who are in the other league. I just don't think they thought they were improving their own club significantly by making a deal that might have been there.
There isn't a deal that would have made them as good as the Dodgers. But if you win the division, you wouldn't have to play them until the LCS.