QUESTION: After hearing the front office's opinions during Tuesday's press conference, is it safe to assume the Cardinals are not interested in adding a starter? Are they really going to do nothing?
BENFRED: That seems like a safe assumption regarding a starting pitcher. There is still upside to adding one. Just as there was last season, at the trade deadline. But I'm not convinced the Cardinals see that as a need, especially with all signs pointing to Adam Wainwright returning. If that happens, the only hole in the rotation is from Michael Wacha's departure, and that can likely be filled from within. Carlos Martinez could do it in a best-case scenario. Others will be eager for the shot if he can't.
If the Cardinals do go outside, Dallas Keuchel still seems interesting as a realistic potential target. It would be nice to have a lefty presence in the rotation. Perhaps Austin Gomber becomes that option, though he's a bit of a wild-card until we see how he responds to injury. I'm not banking on much from Alex Reyes until we see him stay healthy for a season.
It would be pretty rare for the Cardinals to do nothing — like, literally nothing — during an offseason. In the past, the Cardinals have at least been willing to put their thumb on a position or idea — leadoff hitter, impact bat, starting pitcher — that gave some clue as to what they were looking to add. That was not the case Tuesday.
Basically, Mozeliak said the team will look more familiar than different in 2020, but that the front office would investigate ways to improve.
The defense of Matt Carpenter and the stiff-arm of the notion of him playing left field seems to suggest the plan is, for now, to send Carpenter back to third base.
I still think that's a position the Cardinals have to look at upgrading if a realistic and short-term option — Mike Moustakas, for example — exists, especially if they mean what they say about wanting to see Tommy Edman bounce around defensively and help back up Paul DeJong at shortstop.