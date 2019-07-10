GORDO ON MANAGEMENT: The Cardinals' stated organizational goal is to contend every season. And, sure enough, this team is just two games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs despite suffering some massive injury hits. But the Cardinals did not expect to be limping along at .500 past the halfway point of the season. Given the rampant mediocrity in the National League, there's no excuse for it.
Bill DeWitt Jr.'s game plan has remained static over the years: rely heavily on player development, invest in player retention and use free agency and trades to fill gaps. Trouble is, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak isn't executing that plan as well as he did in the past. Most of his recent trades brought middling returns or worse. This year's big contract commitments (Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas and Matt Carpenter) look dubious. Brett Cecil and Dexter Fowler have yielded poor dividends on their free-agent deals and former players (Mike Leake and Luke Gregerson) are collecting nice coin, too. Not only are the Cardinals stuck with several bad contracts, the franchise has little near-term help in its farm system. So this team doesn't have proven help to offer bailing teams before the trade deadline.
Last year, manager Mike Matheny and hitting coach John Mabry took the fall for the team's erosion. So what happens if this team keeps sputtering this year?