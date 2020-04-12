FUN WHILE IT LASTED: THE XFL IN STL

QUESTION: Now the XFL is permanently cancelled. Thoughts? What does this mean for the future of football in St. Louis?
GORDO: As chat regulars know, I don't see the NFL returning any time soon. Basically it would take a multi-billionaire wanting to put a team here at any cost. It would take that multi-billionaire refusing to take no for an answer.
As for the XFL, it was starting to look fragile even before the shutdown. Now, with the pro sports industry getting hammered, it has no future.
Follow-up: Do you think the NFL will be more open to expansion to St. Louis due to the XFL? Or will St. Louis be more receptive to the NFL due to having pro football ripped away again?
GORDO: The NFL will more receptive to expansion to St. Louis when both coasts go underwater due to global warming. Until then, again, the best chance for the NFL to come here is a super-rich guy buying a team and insisting on moving here at all costs.
Follow-up: What will be the legacy of the BattleHawks in St. Louis sports history? Better or worse than the NBA Hawks?
GORDO: While the number of people who remember the St. Louis Hawks shrinks every day, they were still a thing. The BattleHawks, if they are indeed done for good, will be barely a blip on the radar screen. The St. Louis Swarm would have a greater legacy.
