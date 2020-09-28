 Skip to main content
FUTURE FOR LANE THOMAS?
Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Lane Thomas (35) jumps but can't reach a home run hit by Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) in the fifth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Do you think the Cardinals had enough time in such a short season to evaluate their 3 young outfielders not named Carlson? O'Neil, Bader and Thomas all had varying degrees of struggles but will the front office feel like there was enough time to evaluate them as players in a 60 game stretch?

COMMISH: Sixty games was all they had. Thomas was disappointing, not only with his bat but his defense and decision making were shaky. I don't think they see him as a top prospect anymore. Bader and O'Neill probably are good backup outfielders and Bader could be a regular if the Cardinals had more offense around him, which they don't. In short, the Cardinals won't be going into next season saying, 'Let's see what these guys can do.' They've seen enough to make those decisions.

