FUTURE FOR YADI AND WAINO?

QUESTION: What is your take on (Yadier) Molina and (Adam) Wainwright returning in 2021? I guess we’ll find out soon if it’s only about the money.
COMMISH: First, Wainwright and Molina both want to return, Wainwright for one year and Molina probably for two. But the two likely will go through the free agency process because the Cardinals aren't likely to offer them at least 80 percent of what they made this year, which the Cardinals would have to if they talked contract now before the free agency period, which begins five days after the World Series. We'll find out. But probably not as soon as we’d like.
(Was it the end of an era? Read Derrick Goold's take here)
