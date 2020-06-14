FUTURE MAJOR LEAGUERS AMONG THE DRAFTEES?
FUTURE MAJOR LEAGUERS AMONG THE DRAFTEES?

  
SPORTS-MAJOR-LEAGUE-BASEBALL-HIGH-SCHOOL-8-PLD.jpg

Jordan Walker hits a run-scoring double during MLB's High School All-Star Game last summer that was part of All-Star Week in Cleveland. Walker was drafted in the first round by the Cardinals. (Photo by Joshua Gunter / Cleveland.com)

QUESTION: Do you see any major leaguers in the Cards draft?

GORDO: Obviously they all have that potential. Independent analysts like the group a lot, as my Tipsheet noted on Friday. History tells you that of seven guys picked that high in a draft, maybe four or five reach the big leagues at some point, two or three have good careers and maybe one guy hits it big.

In 2014, Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty and Austin Gomber made it out of the Top 6. In '15, the top seven produced Harrison Bader, Jordan Hicks, Paul DeJong and Ryan Helsley. Also there was Jake Woodford, who will pitch in the bigs if he stays healthy. So those are just two examples of how things usually play.



