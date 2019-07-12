QUESTION: Possible that the Jacksonville Jaguars could move to STL to be closer to their owner, Shahid Khan?
GORDO: No, I believe there is a better chance that team could spend more time in London. I could see the Jaguars splitting their season between Jacksonville and there.
Follow-up: Yes or no: there will be an NFL preseason game in St. Louis in the next 10 years.
GORDO: I'd say no. Would anybody here give the NFL some hard-earned money to watch a bunch of practice squad guys slog through 3½ hours of meaningless football? Fans here are pretty jaded and for good reason.
Follow-up: Do you think if the XFL fails here, it’ll be because St. Louis just doesn’t like football that much?
GORDO: No, it would be because every upstart league since the AFL-NFL merger has crashed and burned. Second-rate football is not an easy sell.