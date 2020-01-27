FUTURE ROLES FOR REYES AND HELSLEY?

QUESTION: Ultimately, will Ryan Helsey be a starting pitcher? Do you see Alex Reyes as a starting pitcher, possibly after this upcoming season if he stays healthy?
COMMISH: I would prefer to see Helsley as a reliever and Reyes as a starter. But, in the spring, even though both will be conditioned as starters, they are likely to wind up in the bullpen if they make the club, which I would expect Helsley to do.
Follow-up: Alex Reyes (above, with special instructor Chris Carpenter) seems to be so far off the radar for many. Are fans and writers psychologically exhausted with the setbacks and the wait, or is it truly the case that injuries, recoveries, and pauses in development rob a player of potential?
COMMISH: You're right on both counts. Expectations have to be softened because there has been so much rhetoric expended with results that were disappointing. And Reyes probably doesn't have quite the same firepower that he once he had. Still a prospect, though.