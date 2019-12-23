FUTURE ROTATION?
Kentucky's Zack Thompson pitches against Louisville in a 2017 NCAA postseason tournament game. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Who do you see in the rotation in 2 years? How about the outfield? There's a lot of talent in both groups.

GOOLD: Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson, Zack Thompson -- that could be the foursome with an addition from outside, or Kim's return if he does well, or Gomber or Woodford if either of them get a chance and run with it. That seems likely.

No clue on the outfield, except that Dylan Carlson will be a part of it. It could be two new players beside him, or Bader and Thomas. So many options, and there's just not one that obviously sings out.

Zack Thompson, the Cardinals' No. 1 draft pick in 2019, pitches for Kentucky in the NCAA baseball tournament.

