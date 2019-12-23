FUTURE ROTATION?

QUESTION: Who do you see in the rotation in 2 years? How about the outfield? There's a lot of talent in both groups.
GOOLD: Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson, Zack Thompson -- that could be the foursome with an addition from outside, or Kim's return if he does well, or Gomber or Woodford if either of them get a chance and run with it. That seems likely.
No clue on the outfield, except that Dylan Carlson will be a part of it. It could be two new players beside him, or Bader and Thomas. So many options, and there's just not one that obviously sings out.
Photo: Zack Thompson, the Cardinals' No. 1 draft pick in 2019, pitches for Kentucky in the NCAA baseball tournament. (AP Photo)