COMMENT: It's stunning that a franchise that was so forward-thinking and judicious in its personnel decisions for so long has repeatedly in recent years chosen to hang its fortunes on aging players. Five years to Fowler was a panic move, extending Carp was a head-scratcher, and rushing to extend Goldschmidt before they saw how he would produce as a 31-year old seemed like a gamble. Now they're stuck with all three for years to come. Hard to see how they can improve the roster with such baggage.
COMMISH: In Goldschmidt's case, 31 is not old for a first baseman. And he still is on pace to hit close to 30 homers, so he hasn't been awful. The Fowler five-year deal probably wasn't necessary but they could gamble a little then because, with the hacking scandal, they weren't going to have a first-round pick anyway.
There probably wasn't a need to extend Carpenter when they did, so you do have some money that isn't producing and for the next two years you could have the same problem. It could constrict the roster a bit.