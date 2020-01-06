GAMBLING ON THE BATTLEHAWKS

QUESTION: Vegas odds say the BattleHawks are tied with Seattle as the least likely to win the first XFL championship. Is Vegas underselling St. Louis?
BENFRED: Anyone who claims they know much about which XFL team is better than the other is just guessing. We know the coaches and the quarterbacks. That's about it.
There's a presentation this week about the rules of the sport, something most of us are still a bit fuzzy on. So, keep that perspective in mind. When the league is so new the rules have to be explained, trying to predict who is going to be best seems very much like a shot in the dark.
That said, hard for me to buy that St. Louis is the worst team in the league. I think quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (shown above, playing for Ole Miss) is good for this league, and his offense should let him show off his arm.