Game Day: Blues shuffle the lineup against Montreal

The St. Louis Blues opened the season with three wins and have followed up with three losses.

It’s time for a change.

Coach Craig Berube shook things up during Saturday morning’s pregame skate and expects to do the same when the Blues (3-3) take on the Montreal Canadiens (4-4) in a 6 o’clock game at Enterprise Center on Saturday night.

“Obviously, we’re not scoring enough five-on-five goals, so trying to look for some combinations, some chemistry to find some goals,” the coach said after Saturday morning’s pre-game skate. “The analytics probably show who’s getting the most scoring chances and who’s not, but I don’t go off of that. This is what I feel more than anything.”

And the changes weren’t limited to the forwards. Saturday’s workout included three new defensive pairings _ Colton Parayko with Nikko Mikkola, Nick Leddy with Justin Faulk and Torey Krug with Robert Bortuzzo.

“A puck-mover on every pair,’’ Berube noted. “Mikkola and Parayko gave us some good games last year defensively and checking, being hard and heavy. I think they can be a tough pair to play against and that’s what we need right now.”

The Leddy-Faulk duo worked well in last year’s playoffs after Krug went down with a knee injury. And the coach likes the Krug-Bortuzzo pairing.

Krug “can move the puck with Borts,’’ Berube said. “Borts plays a heavy game around the net and you’ve got Krug who can transport the puck up the ice. (This) gives us a little bit more of a better puck-moving pair on that bottom pair.”

Offensively, the new lines include Brayden Schenn-Ryan O’Reilly-Vladimir Tarasenko; Jake Neighbors-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou; Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Ivan Barbashev and Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick.

After three losses, it was time for a change.

The players “understand. They’re looking for answers, too. They want answers and that’s part of my job, to give them answers,” Berube said. “I’m pretty sure they’re not happy _ they want to win, too. When you’re on a three-game losing streak, not too many people are happy.”

In a roster move Saturday afternoon, the Blues activated forward Pavel Buchnevich from the injured list and sent forward Josh Leivo to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Sidelined with a lower-body injury Buchnevich skated with the team on Saturday morning. He had a goal and an assist in the team’s season-opening 5-2 season-opening win against visiting Columbus on Oct. 15 and has been sidelined since.

Blues projected lineup:

Forwards

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O’Reilly-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Ivan Barbashev

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy-Justin Faulk

Torrey Krug-Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Jordan Binnington will get the start; Thomas Greiss is the backup.

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards

Cole Caufield-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman

Sean Monahan-Kirby Dach-Jonathan Drouin

Josh Anderson-Christian Dvorak-Brendan Gallagher

Rem Pitlick-Jake Evans-Evgenii Dadonov

Defenseman

Kaiden Gahle-David Savard

Jordan Harris-Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj-Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Jake Allen will start; Sam Montembeault will be the backup.