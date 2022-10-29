Game Day: Buchnevich back in lineup on Saturday

Pregame update: Pavel Buchnevich is in the lineup for the Blues tonight against Montreal.

The wing, who has missed five games with a lower body injury, returned to practice this morning and shortly afterward, the Blues activated him off injured reserve. Buchnevich skated in pregame warmups while Logan Brown was on the ice but watching.

Here's what the new new lines looked like:

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Schenn-O'Reilly-Kyrou

Neighbours-Barbashev-Walker

Toropchenko-Acciari-Pitlick

Our original story:

The St. Louis Blues opened the season with three wins and have followed up with three losses.

It’s time for a change.

Coach Craig Berube shook things up during Saturday morning’s pregame skate and expects to do the same when the Blues (3-3) take on the Montreal Canadiens (4-4) in a 6 o’clock game at Enterprise Center on Saturday night.

“Obviously, we’re not scoring enough five-on-five goals, so trying to look for some combinations, some chemistry to find some goals,” the coach said after Saturday morning’s pre-game skate. “The analytics probably show who’s getting the most scoring chances and who’s not, but I don’t go off of that. This is what I feel more than anything.”

And the changes weren’t limited to the forwards. Saturday’s workout included three new defensive pairings _ Colton Parayko with Nikko Mikkola, Nick Leddy with Justin Faulk and Torey Krug with Robert Bortuzzo.

“A puck-mover on every pair,’’ Berube noted. “Mikkola and Parayko gave us some good games last year defensively and checking, being hard and heavy. I think they can be a tough pair to play against and that’s what we need right now.”

The Leddy-Faulk duo worked well in last year’s playoffs after Krug went down with a knee injury. And the coach likes the Krug-Bortuzzo pairing.

Krug “can move the puck with Borts,’’ Berube said. “Borts plays a heavy game around the net and you’ve got Krug who can transport the puck up the ice. (This) gives us a little bit more of a better puck-moving pair on that bottom pair.”

Offensively, the new lines include Brayden Schenn-Ryan O’Reilly-Vladimir Tarasenko; Jake Neighbors-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou; Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Ivan Barbashev and Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick.

After three losses, it was time for a change.

The players “understand. They’re looking for answers, too. They want answers and that’s part of my job, to give them answers,” Berube said. “I’m pretty sure they’re not happy _ they want to win, too. When you’re on a three-game losing streak, not too many people are happy.”

In a roster move Saturday afternoon, the Blues activated forward Pavel Buchnevich from the injured list and sent forward Josh Leivo to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Sidelined with a lower-body injury Buchnevich skated with the team on Saturday morning. He had a goal and an assist in the team’s season-opening 5-2 season-opening win against visiting Columbus on Oct. 15 and has been sidelined since.

Blues projected lineup:

Forwards

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O’Reilly-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Ivan Barbashev

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy-Justin Faulk

Torrey Krug-Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Jordan Binnington will get the start; Thomas Greiss is the backup.

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards

Cole Caufield-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman

Sean Monahan-Kirby Dach-Jonathan Drouin

Josh Anderson-Christian Dvorak-Brendan Gallagher

Rem Pitlick-Jake Evans-Evgenii Dadonov

Defenseman

Kaiden Gahle-David Savard

Jordan Harris-Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj-Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Jake Allen will start; Sam Montembeault will be the backup.