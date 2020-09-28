 Skip to main content
GAME ONE STARTER?
Cardinals, Brewers split doubleheader amid playoff chase

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: The Padres look vulnerable to lefty pitchers. Would Kim not be the better start in Game 1 over Flaherty, based on that and 2020 performance?

COMMISH: The playoff rotation has been set up for weeks with Flaherty, Wainwright and Hudson as the top three. Now that Hudson is out, Kim moves up a slot. Flaherty still is your best shot at winning the first game but he has to be more consistent and not drag himself down with 90 or so pitches in five innings.

FOLLOW-UP:  Rotation just announced as: Game1 Kim; Game 2 Flaherty; Game 3 Game 3 Wainwright your thoughts?

COMMISH: I'm OK with Kim as the No. 1 as the Padres know less about him than the other two. Wainwright always a good choice in decisive games. Flaherty hasn't pitched as well as before to deserve the first spot, I guess.

