Game times set for Cardinals' first-round MLB playoff series against Phillies

Major League Baseball has released the start times for each of the Cardinals' MLB playoff games this weekend.

Game one will take place Friday, at 1:07 p.m. local time and will broadcast on ABC.

Game two will come a day later on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:37 p.m. on ESPN2.

A third game, if necessary, will be on Sunday 7:37 p.m. also on ESPN2.

The early game on Friday will be the second game of the day, while the later starts on Saturday and Sunday will be the final games of the evening, all broadcast on ABC or ESPN's family of channels.

As winners of the NL Central, the Cardinals were guaranteed home-field advantage and thus will host all three games of their NL wild-card series at Busch Stadium. They need two wins to advance to the National League Division series, where the NL East-winning and defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves await.

Depending on how many series go to a third game Sunday, the potential start time for the Cardinals' game three could be moved to as early as 6 p.m. central.