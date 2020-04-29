GAMES IN EMPTY ARENAS: WHY IS THAT A GOOD IDEA?

QUESTION: What good does it do to have games in an arena where nobody is there? There is no revenue stream for the owners in playing behind closed doors.
TOM T.: Yes, there's no ticket revenue stream. But there's a TV stream, there's an advertising stream -- FSM or NBC will get more money for ads in a real Blues game than in a replay of an old game -- and there's a marketing stream and a goodwill stream. Whichever team wins the Cup or gets to the Final is going to be glad it did and will likely reap some financial benefits at some point, if only in selling Stanley Cup champion T-shirts.
There are lots of numbers at play. Now, is there a point where the cost of keeping so many people in a hotel for so long begins to cost more than you get from TV and other revenues, and the league is certainly going to look at that. But I think the league will err on the side of playing games rather than not playing them if it's a revenue issue.
