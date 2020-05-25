GAMES WITHOUT FANS: THUMBS UP OR DOWN?

QUESTION: Am I the only person believing that games without fans, and TV broadcasts with fake crowd noise and broadcasters calling the game from their homes, could turn into the biggest flop of modern time? Players feed off crowd noise. Heck, I would argue that fans watching on TV even feed off the crowd reaction at the stadium.
COMMISH: At first, I don't think fans and players will mind that there is no real crowd noise. After the first week or so, I think both sides will miss it a lot because the novelty will be gone. The only way this really is going to work is that there are some crowds, of whatever size, in every park before the end of the season and, certainly for the postseason.
