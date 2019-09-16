QUESTION (from Rick): I get that Gant has been awful lately, but he came off as a total jerk in Sunday's postgame. Is that your experience with him?
GOOLD: His disinterest in talking to the media is palpable, yes. It's his shtick. It appears that he does it sometimes to entertain his teammates, not to offer questions the same respect they give him.
Follow-up (from Dr. Bob): It's one thing to give disinterested "shtick" when you're doing well. But when you stink up the joint like Gant did yesterday, a nice dose of humility would be appropriate. Rather than schtick, he's just being a jerk.
GOOLD: Interesting that it took losing for people to notice the interview approach of some players. I'll tell you this: The writers pick up on it, win or lose, and it is one reason why I won't bother talking to players who are clearly not to be bothered by stooping to talk to me. We're both better off.
And then there is the opposite end of the spectrum: The player who asked me this week if the comments he made in an interview last week were enough for the story I was trying to put together -- or if I wanted him to give it more thought and provide some additional comments on the topic. He did that voluntarily. A pro.