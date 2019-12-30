GATOR: TENNESSEE VS. INDIANA

Site: Jacksonville, Fla.
Kickoff: Jan. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Tennessee by 1 ½
Quick Hit: Who would have thought back in September these two teams would be looking to build on promising seasons with a January bowl victory in Florida? The Vols shook off a horrible start and by late October started resembling a program that knows what it’s doing. Indiana did nothing more than beat the average and bad teams on its schedule, which is half the battle in college football these days.
Matter's Pick: Tennessee 27, Indiana 23