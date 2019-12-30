GATOR: TENNESSEE VS. INDIANA
0 comments

GATOR: TENNESSEE VS. INDIANA

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Tennessee Missouri Football

Tennessee  receiver Jauan Jennings, left, pushes past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe on the way to scoring a touchdown during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Site: Jacksonville, Fla.

Kickoff: Jan. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Tennessee by 1 ½

Quick Hit: Who would have thought back in September these two teams would be looking to build on promising seasons with a January bowl victory in Florida? The Vols shook off a horrible start and by late October started resembling a program that knows what it’s doing. Indiana did nothing more than beat the average and bad teams on its schedule, which is half the battle in college football these days.

Matter's Pick: Tennessee 27, Indiana 23

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

PROJECTED LINEUP FOR 2020?
Sports

PROJECTED LINEUP FOR 2020?

QUESTION: Regardless of sample size, past heroics, or who has been here the longest, what would be the lineup you would like to see in 2020 --…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports