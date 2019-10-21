Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera (61) throws a pitch in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON CABRERA: He got rushed into the rotation for two starts earlier in the season with disastrous results — nine runs allowed (six earned) in 8 1/3 innings. Cabrera was 5-6 with a 5.91 ERA in 20 games for Memphis. But by the end of the season, Cabrera (0-2, one save, two holds, 4.87 ERA) added enough polish to become a useful depth lefty. In eight September appearances he allowed three earned runs and struck out 13 batters in 8 2/3 innings. He will be a pitcher of interest in spring training.

Grade: C