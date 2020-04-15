GETTING BACK TO NORMAL


NHL commissioner Gary Bettman watches a Blues game in St. Louis. (Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: If given the choice, it looks like the owners will opt for playoffs this year if at all possible. Has there been any discussion of shortening or condensing next season to accommodate finishing this season? 

TOM T.: There's one thing commissioner Gary Bettman and his deputy Bill Daly have been clear on: They want a full and intact 2020-21 season. It may start late and end late, but they want that season to be a full 82 games. They can scrap the All-Star Game and the bye week to save them some time if they don't start until November, but while the 2019-20 season will be messed up, they want '20-21 to be as close to normal as possible. And it almost certainly won't be normal.

