QUESTION: Do you expect the Cale Garrett injury to have a big impact? I feel like he is their best player, but I feel it would have hurt their ceiling more to lose Bryant.
MATTER: It's a huge loss. He's Missouri's best player. He's a major reason Missouri's defense has been so good the last four weeks — and the major reason the defense wasn't absolutely destroyed at Wyoming. Don't forget, he missed a crucial tackle in that game but had 16 other stops. Without Garrett, Wyoming might have won that game by three touchdowns.
This might be the worst week of the year to not have Garrett and to be playing an untested new starter. Rich Rodriguez's Ole Miss offense is all about creating confusion with multiple ball-carriers in the backfield and creating running lanes with read-option runs. The Tigers have to be disciplined and tackle better than they have all season. Ole Miss has explosive backs that gain A LOT of yards after contact. The Tigers can't afford gap mistakes or shoddy tackling ... or they'll look like Vandy did a week ago.
The good news is Missouri has other defensive players having outstanding seasons. But how much of what those guys are doing has been tied to Garrett cleaning up mistakes and directing traffic pre-snap? We're about to find out.