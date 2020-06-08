GIL HEADED FOR THE MAJORS? WHO ELSE?

QUESTION: I enjoyed your series of stories on the Cardinals prospects and discussions with the Baseball America writer, Kyle Glaser. I had never heard of Mateo Gil, the second baseman. Could he make the majors? Also, other than Dylan Carlson, what other position player coming up do you think will start in the majors for a few years?
GOOLD: Sure, Gil can make the majors. He's 19 now. But he does a lot of things well already that are necessary to advance to the majors and his versatility and steadiness will help. What role he'll have? Well, that will depend on need and his performance. Tommy Edman might have been described in similar terms at some point, and look at the role he has -- and could yet have -- for the Cardinals.
Outside of Dylan Carlson, the player on the rise and ready to make an impact on the position player side for the Cardinals is Nolan Gorman. He's "legit," as one scout told me.
