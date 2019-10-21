Team up with us for 99¢
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos pitches in the eighth inning during a game between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON GALLEGOS: He kept the bullpen afloat with stellar middle relief when the group took in water during the season's second half. Gallegos (3-2, one save, 19 holds, 2.31 ERA, .190 batting average against) remained steady through 66 regular season appearances. He allowed just 16 percent of his inherited runners to scored. Gallegos excelled in the postseason, too, by posting a 2.08 ERA in five outings. He became a solid return from the Luke Voit trade.

Grade: A