GIOVANNY GALLEGOS, Righthander
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

Giovanny Gallegos pitches during Game 4 of the 2019 NLDS against the Braves at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

Age: 28

2019 Stats: 3-2, 1 Save, 2.31 ERA, 66 Games, 74.0 IP, 16 BB, 93 K, 0.811 WHIP, 11.3 K/9

GOOLD'S TAKE: A revelation in relief, Gallegos was one of the first pitchers dismissed from major-league camp a year ago – a decision the Cardinals later admitted they made too hastily. He had yet to get a chance to flaunt his elite pitch, and once he did, joining the team in his native Mexico, Gallegos never went back to the minors and soon was a late-inning regular for the Cardinals. He struck out 41 and walked 12 in his final 37 2/3 innings, including the playoffs. He was one of the best righthanded relievers in the game, and his 0.811 WHIP ranked along the best all-time for a Cardinals reliever. Gallegos’ 1.974 Win Probability Added – a statistic that measure how much his performance had to do with increasing the Cardinals’ odds of winning – was second on the pitching staff to Jack Flaherty’s 4.241.

He brings an intriguing mix for a closer given the movement of his changeup, that strikeout rate, and a lack of walks – the latter of which plays especially well in the pinch of the ninth.

