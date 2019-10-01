QUESTION: General manager Michael Girsch was not a big presence in the Cardinals' clubhouse party after clinching? Could this be interpreted as him being on the way out, or off to a new opportunity?
BENFRED: We're still doing this?
Girsch was in the clubhouse, celebrating along with John Mozeliak and Bill DeWitt Jr. I know because I talked to him while he was in there. Once again, don't interpret Girsh's words-per-press-conference or photo-appearance-count as his involvement, importance or interest. He's happy to be under the radar, behind the scenes, whatever it is you want to call it. The Cardinals have a small group that makes big decisions, and he's a big part of it.
Could he move on? Who couldn't? If he wants to be a president of baseball operations some day, and the right opportunity comes along, or if he seeks a front office role that has more autonomy, perhaps. But Mozeliak gave Girsch his shot, so I think there's a lot of loyalty there. And the way this season finished, the front office is stable. It would have been without this finish, based off DeWitt Jr.'s comments to colleague Derrick Goold during the season.