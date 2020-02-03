GIVE EDMAN THE THIRD-BASE JOB? NOT SO FAST ...

QUESTION: Matt Carpenter's defense rating is not good. His hitting ratings are not good. So why not give the job to Tommy Edman to lose?
GOOLD: Carpenter's defensive rating was actually rather good this past season. If you're talking about the metrics that judge such things. Carpenter had a plus-2 plus/minus at third this past season, and that ranked just about average at third base. He was slightly below average and Defensive Runs Saved (net zero), but a year ago he was a plus-6 DRS, and that ranked seventh at the position in all the majors. MLB.com and Baseball Savant unleashed new defensive metrics on the world this offseason and Carpenter's plus-6 Outs Above Average ranked 27th in the majors -- for all infielders. He was tied for fifth at his position. Kolten Wong, the finest in the field at his position, was a plus-10, for reference.
As for why the job isn't Tommy Edman's to lose -- and you're now the second person in the past week to ask me this -- there are two reasons, two numbers:
• 9th
• $18.5 million
The first number is where he finished in the MVP voting in 2018, a season where going into September he was one of the league leaders in homers and OPS. The second number is the money the Cardinals have invested in him being that hitter, the one where you don't question why he's starting at third base.