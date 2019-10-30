QUESTION: Does Fabbri need to be in a lineup every night to really show that his rookie year was no fluke? Not sure the Blues can afford him that luxury, but I think that's what he needs — a little more ice time than he might be able to get here.
TOM T.: What's weird — and Fabbri kind of agreed about this — is that Fabbri was playing some of the best he'd played all season right before his most recent run of scratches, which I think has left him shaking his head. My colleague Jim Thomas asked Fabbri on Wednesday if he was in the lineup and he said no, but didn't want to talk about it any further. Of the nine games he's played this season, Games 7 and 8 for him were probably the best, though in the Vancouver game, he played just six minutes. He had a run of games and seemed to be picking up speed, though picking up speed has seldom been Fabbri's problem. But he has one goal in nine games and in those early games, wasn't much of a factor.
If he doesn't get in the lineup often, there's no way he'll show that season wasn't a fluke, though after two knee surgeries, fluke may not be the right word. Had he stayed healthy, more seasons like that would have followed. Right now, he's losing out to Zach Sanford, and as long as MacEachern is in the lineup, there isn't room for both of them.
In some ways, Steen is the key to all this. If the Blues want Steen to play higher in the lineup, they need someone who's a good fit for the fourth line, and that's MacEachern. If Steen goes back to the fourth line, MacEachern sits and it opens a spot for Fabbri. More games wouldn't hurt for Fabbri.