QUESTION: What does Daniel Ponce de Leon have to do to get a shot at a spot in the rotation? Why does it seem like he is always skipped over?
BENFRED: Fair question. I've wondered the same at times. As an MLB starter, he has a 2.59 ERA and a .191 opponent average in five career starts. Three of those starts lasted at least 5 innings, which seems to be the new norm for young starters. He's allowed just one home run against 100 batters faced at the MLB level, and has 29 strikeouts to nine walks. Allowing six earned runs and two bombs in his June 1 start for Class AAA Memphis might not have helped his case, but he's made a compelling case in the larger sample size.
You're not the only one who wonders why he hasn't gotten more of a look. Two starts for Genesis Cabrera was enough. Give Ponce a shot.