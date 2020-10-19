GIVE US GORMAN...WHEN?

QUESTION: When will we see (Nolan) Gorman playing third for the big club? 2022 at the earliest? Also is it possible to see (Matthew) Liberatore in 2021?
GOOLD: Gorman could be in the majors in 2021. The Cardinals are positioning Liberatore to compete for a role on the team coming out of 2021 spring training. That's their thinking right now. The better bet is that he competes for a spot -- and then starts the year in the minors. A major concern for the Cardinals and 29 other teams is that there won't be a minor-league season again in 2021, and that it will be some kind of expanded Arizona- or Florida-based league that's a composite of a bunch of levels. That would play into the development of both players, obviously. They are encouraged by the stride Liberatore made this summer, and also (Zack) Thompson.
