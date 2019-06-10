QUESTION: As someone who covers the team, you're probably excited about the London series. But from a fan perspective, it kinda stinks that they just gave away two home games, against the Cubs no less (the only place where we actually play them decent). Did the Cardinals take their fans for granted?
GOOLD: I think this is a fair question, and the answer may very well be yes. It could be. But there are several layers to this. Baseball wants to grow fans beyond the borders of the current game because that's where the riches are for streaming and that's where the riches are for selling merchandise, and so on. All of these rights fees have got to come back to the companies somehow, and one way to do that is to create larger audiences for the game that will plug in, pay, and watch. Revenue is a big part of the game stability of the game.