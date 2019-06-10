Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals wrassle Cubs

Fans reach for a foul ball during a game on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: As someone who covers the team, you're probably excited about the London series. But from a fan perspective, it kinda stinks that they just gave away two home games, against the Cubs no less (the only place where we actually play them decent). Did the Cardinals take their fans for granted?

GOOLD:  I think this is a fair question, and the answer may very well be yes. It could be. But there are several layers to this. Baseball wants to grow fans beyond the borders of the current game because that's where the riches are for streaming and that's where the riches are for selling merchandise, and so on. All of these rights fees have got to come back to the companies somehow, and one way to do that is to create larger audiences for the game that will plug in, pay, and watch. Revenue is a big part of the game stability of the game.

The Cardinals are taking something of a calculated risk here. Check that. It's not much of a risk at all. They're giving up two home games against the Cubs in 2020 --  a year when they had an extra game against the Cubs and a year when they're scheduled to face the Yankees at home and Red Sox possibly at home. So keep that in mind. They'll bring in the crowds, and they'll bring draws to the crowds. Plus, there's a sense that in 2021 they're going to get a four-game series over a weekend against the Cubs as a giveback for this, and they'll get paid for going to London. 
 
Doesn't seem so bad, eh? And, yes, I'm excited for it. Not going to hide that. I hope I get to go and cover it. There's a joke going around the newspaper that they won't send me because they don't think I'll come back ... 