GIVING UP TOO SOON ON THE YOUNG HITTERS?

QUESTION: Why do the Cardinals continually project young hitters poorly by trading them too early or not getting enough in return? Examples: Luke Voit, Stephen Piscotty, Tommy Pham, Oscar Mercado and Randal Grichuk.
BENFRED: There's some revisionist history going on here. Pham, sure. And Voit, OK. Again, there was no DH in the NL then, and no one saw a pandemic bringing it before the new CBA is negotiated.
Piscotty was traded because his mother was terminally ill, and he was struggling big-time, and this move got him closer to her. Are we just going to erase that from the record? I'm not. Piscotty in Oakland has an adjusted OPS of 109. Here, he was a 107. Same hitter.
Same for Grichuk. He's having a good season, but he's just now at a 109 adjusted OPS with the Blue Jays. That's what he was here. Many fans were not happy with Grichuk and Piscotty when they were here. They're the same hitters today, or just about the same, as they were back then.
Mercado has been worse at the plate this season than he was last season.
Photo: (From left) Stephen Piscotty, Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk at Cardinals spring training in 2016. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.