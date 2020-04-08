GLENN HALL OVERLOOKED IN ST. LOUIS?

COMMENT: I've never been able to understand why Glenn Hall has never gotten the love that other former Blues players have. He was instrumental in stoking the passion for Blues hockey in the beginning. Would Blues hockey be as popular now had the Blues finished last in their first three years instead of playing in the Stanley Cup Final each year? I know there were others besides Hall, but he was just an outstanding player, and we got him at the end of his career. I think he and Plante should be in the rafters.
JT: Obviously, you don't hear much of Glenn Hall these days, but I think he has gotten his just due in Blues lore. I'm sure the reason Hall and Plante aren't in the rafters at Enterprise is that Hall played only 4 seasons in St. Louis (and played in only 18 games in one of those 4) and Plante played only 2 seasons in St. Louis.
By the way, my biggest regret during an otherwise memorable day covering Craig Berube's Cup day in Calahoo, Alberta, last July was missing out on a chance to meet Glenn Hall. He lives near Calahoo, stopped by briefly, but I was in another area of the Berube family farm at the time, and missed him!
