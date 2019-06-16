Every memorable championship run in sports needs a victory song, and strangely for the Blues, it was a dance tune from the end of the disco era — Laura Branigan's "Gloria." Embraced by the Blues in a Philadelphia bar in early January, it became a feel-good anthem for a city and its hockey team.
And then there was Laila Anderson, the remarkable 11-year-old fighting a rare disease. She became an inspiration for the Blues, and their fans. The bond formed between Laila and the Blues, particularly Colton Parayko, was sincere and special.