Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and 11-year-old Laila Anderson hoist the Stanley Cup during the Blues' Stanley Cup victory rally on the Arch grounds. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Every memorable championship run in sports needs a victory song, and strangely for the Blues, it was a dance tune from the end of the disco era — Laura Branigan's "Gloria." Embraced by the Blues in a Philadelphia bar in early January, it became a feel-good anthem for a city and its hockey team.

And then there was Laila Anderson, the remarkable 11-year-old fighting a rare disease. She became an inspiration for the Blues, and their fans. The bond formed between Laila and the Blues, particularly Colton Parayko, was sincere and special.