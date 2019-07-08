QUESTION: If you were in charge of the Cardinals, what would you do before the trade deadline and in the coming offseason to get the team back to pennant (not just division) contention?
GOOLD: Seek out and add a top-flight starter. That remains the most transformative move the team could make, and that is true today and into the offseason.
Open the way for an outfielder to be added from outside AND for one to emerge from a competition that would include Bader, O'Neill, Arozarena and Carlson. Let them contend for the starting job in center field, and see if Ozuna or another LF is out there.
Revamp the lineup with a new name atop it as a result of the outfield tinkering.
Those would be good places to start.
Photo: Baseball writer Derrick Goold (right) answers a question at a Post-Dispatch "Sports On Tap" event at Schlafly Tap Room. Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel is next to him. Photo by Micah Usher