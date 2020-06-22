GO CRAZY, FOLKS (JUST THIS ONCE)
0 comments

GO CRAZY, FOLKS (JUST THIS ONCE)

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Cardinals face Brewers in second game of final homestand

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt argues while Matt Carpenter barks at umpire Will Little after being ejected from a key game against the Brewers late last season. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

COMMENT: Sad as I am that the MLB season has been cut short, I find it extremely intriguing what a season would look like under these conditions. I’d prefer a normal 162 obviously but, man, this could be LOTS of fun seeing how teams handle rosters, pitching decisions, NL DH, and the list goes on.

GOOLD: This is a welcome point. A sprint for a championship could be fascinating, especially as teams make decisions based on winning now or saving money now or saving service time now -- and a surprise team could get hot, get going, and really cause a memorable ruckus for the game and for that team's fan base.

Let's get crazy. For once. And then back to normal.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports