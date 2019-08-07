QUESTION: Will Tarasenko ever score 40 goals again? Always hoping the Blues will have another 50-goal scorer some day.
TOM T.: I doubt he'll get 50. There were two players last season who scored 50 or more goals. Two others had 45 or more. It doesn't happen very often. That's a tough number to reach.
There were 13 players with 40 or more last season, so 40 is possible, especially now that the Blues have some quality at center. He had 12 on the power play this season. If he can get that number up by four or five, he'll be close.