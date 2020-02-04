GOING ALL IN ON THE YOUNG OUTFIELDERS

QUESTION: I understand the frustration about Ozuna's departure without a proven answer as a replacement, but at some point, didn't the Cardinals have to let these young outfielders get a chance to play in the majors?
BENFRED: I think the Cardinals can sell playing the young guns. And this offesason has certainly created some space on the runway for exciting talents like Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson to take off.
I think Cardinals fans can get on board with that, and they will -- on one condition. And it's an important one. If this season is about turning to the youth, don't half-turn. Here's what I mean. If spring training proves that both Dylan Carlson AND Tyler O'Neill, or Justin Williams AND Lane Thomas (above), or some combination of these names are better than what the Cardinals are ready to start in center (Bader) and right field (Fowler), then don't change the tune at that time.
Don't ignore the signs. If it turns out that the left-field candidates are the best outfield candidates, don't pick that time to turn away from the youth, during an offseason that was dedicated to turning toward the youth. Can't have it both ways.
If Ozuna walks because there might be better options internally, don't limit the playing time for those options to left field if Bader and Fowler struggle.