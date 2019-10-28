QUESTION: With all of the pitching options and possibilities available in the minors, how likely is it that the Cardinals will reach outside of the organization for better starting pitching? Same question regarding hitting and position players.
COMMISH: There is not great pitching within the organization, at least that's ready now. But the Cardinals don't need too much, and Jordan Hicks should be back relatively early in the season, plus there might be hope for Austin Gomber (above) and Alex Reyes.
Dylan Carlson is the only hitter that could provide reasonably immediate help. So the answer to the hitting question, for the most part, is: outside the organization.
Follow-up: Is there a chance the Cards bullpen gets any contribution from Brett Cecil in 2020?
COMMISH: Define "chance." Do you mean "slim" or "none?" I'd love to see it but I've written him off.