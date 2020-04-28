GOING SOFT ON THE SOX

QUESTION: What is your reaction to the penalty handed down by MLB for the Red Sox?
BENFRED: It seemed light, but we once again underestimated a New England team's ability to throw a low-level nobody under the bus so the big names got off with a free pass.
To suggest the video guy was the only one with a hand in the cheating was both hilarious and ridiculous. But, Manfred and his investigators could not get a better story, I guess.
There's a reason that news was dumped right before the NFL draft -- to bury the story as fast as possible.
What really baffled me was that Manfred mentioned in his report that eliminating Boston's second-round draft pick was an increased punishment due to the fact the draft will be shortened this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. And yet, Manfred has done nothing to fix the fact that former Red Sox manager Alex Cora -- who was suspended through the "end of the 2020 postseason" due to his tie to the Houston sign-stealing that was postponed until the Red Sox investigation ended -- along with former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch could be at work in baseball again by the time this coronavirus shutdown ends. If the league does not find a way to play games, and the start of the 2021 season becomes the next time we have baseball, all three of these guys could be good to go. Cora could be back as the Red Sox manager! Some punishment, right?
Manfred should have said he's amending the initial punishments to include 162 regular-season games along with a postseason, no matter when they are played. That was his intent when he handed down the punishments.
Furthermore, I can see how people are confused here. In Houston, Manfred said the manager and general manager had to know this kind of stuff was happening. In Boston, the same stance was not taken.
