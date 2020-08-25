GOLDSCHMIDT AN MVP CANDIDATE?

QUESTION: Do you see Paul Goldschmidt getting serious MVP consideration or does falling behind in the schedule hurt his chances?
BENFRED: Goldschmidt is firmly in the conversation right now. He has to be. Fernando Tatis Jr. would be the winner if decided today, and that's fair considering he's played more games. But the Cardinals should wind up playing something like 58 games, and there are going to be other teams that don't reach 60, so Goldschmidt should not be dinged for that as long as the Cardinals don't have another setback.
Don't sleep on Bryce Harper, either. He's playing like a man on fire.
Wouldn't it be nice if he and Goldschmidt were in the same lineup?!
Follow-up: Is Goldschmidt going to continue to get walked a ton until there is punishment behind him in the lineup?
BENFRED: What would you do if you were the opposing manager? I would not give Goldschmidt a pitch to hit until the Cardinals prove they can beat me in some other way.
Goldschmidt might not be an automatic intentional walk, but I'm not giving him a good pitch in the zone until someone else beats me.
Goldschmidt has a top-five OPS in the NL. It's a long gap before you find another Cardinals hitter on that list outside of Brad Miller.
Paul DeJong can change the approach if he gets going again.
But for now, I'm walking The Big Fundamental when first base is open.
