QUESTION: Goldschmidt has been a good player, but not the player he was the last five years in Arizona. Just curious after watching him for close to a full season if you think that's the case and he will bounce back with a huge year next year, or if he has declined slightly and will be more of this good-but-not-spectacular player going forward?
GORDO: I believe we are looking at age-related decline.
And if that's the case, then his contract is going to add to the franchise's dead money problem in another two or three years.