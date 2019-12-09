QUESTION: What kind of contracts do you think Goldschmidt, Mikolas (above) and Carpenter would have gotten as free agents this year? My guess is Goldschmidt would have gotten about the same, but the Cardinals probably cost themselves quite a bit by extending Mikolas and Carpenter early.
GOOLD: Had this conversation recently with a few people who are in the industry and would try to track such things. They agree that Goldschmidt would likely command about the same kind of contract, maybe slightly more if two, three teams got into the bidding, but it wouldn't go well above what he got from the Cardinals. That was a good deal for the player and for the market.
Mikolas actually was seen as similar. And given the cost of pitching so far in the market place, you could make the case that he would get about the same as a free agent that he did in the extension.
Carpenter's is obviously larger. And it's larger than the conversation that the Cardinals could have had with him this winter had they waited and let the natural progression of his contract go from an option for 2020 into a discussion of an extension built off it for 2020 and 2021. Production would matter. So, you've got two of the three in that $230-million spending spree.