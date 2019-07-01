QUESTION: Hochman says Goldschmidt is a bust. How do you see his performance so far? I fear that Goldy's problem is diminishing bat speed, and that we'll be watching him hit .250 for five more years.
COMMISH: Let's see how he does against some mediocre Seattle and San Francisco pitching. He always rakes in San Francisco, so this could look a little different a week from now.
Follow-up: Goldschmidt is seeing more breaking balls this year than he has previously in his career. Would decreased bat speed have that big of an impact, given that the mix of pitches he is seeing would be slower?
COMMISH: A decrease in bat speed shouldn't affect a hitter that much, relative to the breaking ball. He does seem to swing and miss way too many pitches, though.
And all types of them. He looks totally out of whack right now. Perhaps some time off would help him although it would be hard to have him and Ozuna both out of the lineup.
Follow-up: Both Goldschmidt and Carpenter have hitches to start their swings, and both seem to have trouble catching up to the fastball. With the combination of age and more hard-throwing pitchers, is adjusting this part of the swing something for them to consider?
COMMISH: Swinging at strikes — and not taking them —would be at the root for both. I'm sure they've tinkered with their swings ad infinitum but being smart in the strike zone would seem to be the best play here.