Can you believe they made the playoffs even though . . . Paul Goldschmidt didn't start hitting like Paul Goldschmidt until late in the year?
It was one of the grandest gets in Cardinals history. The trade for Goldschmidt (and the contract extension after) gave hope that the Cards could finally catch the Cubs and Brewers for the division title. But 82 games into the season, the Cardinals were 41-41, and as I wrote at the time, “their prized acquisition is just as average. Fans from Arizona must think his stats are typos. The Cardinals’ first baseman is hitting .246 with a .336 on-base percentage. His slugging percentage is .405. From 2013 through 2018, his on-base percentage was .406!”
While Ozuna provided a lot of thunder for much of the 2019 season, Goldschmidt really struggled during stretches. Goldy did have an incredible July, hitting 11 homers, but slumped in August (something to point out is -- we sometimes use months to compartmentalize a player's performance, but it's not like a guy suddenly is a different guy on the first of a month. It's fair to point out that slumps and transitions and approaches vary over time and days. That said …) Similarly to Carpenter, Goldschmidt's September was sensational and necessary. Goldy had a .405 OBP, thanks in part to 22 walks, which were thanks in part to pitchers avoiding Goldschmidt to get to the slumping Ozuna.
Goldschmidt had a Goldschmidt-like .548 slugging percentage in September.
For the season, his OPS was .821. Ozuna, interestingly, finished at .804.