2020 charity and fundraising golf tournaments in the St. Louis region (updated July 18)

Missouri Golf Association 20th Annual Stroke Play Championship

Golfers play the WingHaven Country Club course in O'Fallon, Mo. (Photo by Ben Loewnau for STLtoday.com)

 Ben Loewnau

It's never too late to submit a tournament — or a rescheduling/postponement — for this listing. Email your information to mikesmith@post-dispatch.com

JULY

19: Top Golf Fore A Cure/American Cancer Society ... TopGolf ... acssl.ejoinme.org

25: Happy Gilmore Day Tournament to benefit Landon's League Foundation ... Florissant Golf Club ... happytogivestl@gmail.com ... happytogive.org/happy-gilmore-day

27: Jim Butler Charity Classic/Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis ... The Country Club of St. Albans ... 314-565-6595, darcy@bgcstl.org

AUGUST

1: Clayton Pfeiffer Golf Tournament ... Gateway National Golf Club ... claytonpfeiffer.com

1: St. Charles Friends of Birthright ... Links at Dardenne ... 314-406-3022

4: Make-A-Wish Classic presented by Clayco ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-278-6292, mokan.wish.org/golfclassic ... (Rescheduled from June 15)

7: ABC Brigade’s Strokes Fore Stroke … Aberdeen Golf Club … 314-374-0038, abcbrigade.org

8: Cindann M. Bernat Cancer Awareness ... Orchards Golf Club ... bryan.bernat@ymail.com

19: Royal Vagabonds Foundation ... Forest Park ... 314-603-6938, royalvagabonds.org

22: Aaron Hubbell Memorial/Friends of Kids With Cancer ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ...  aaronhubbell.net / 314-229-7854

29: High Ridge VFW 6516/Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital  ... Deer Creek Golf Club ... 314-724-8029

SEPTEMBER

5: Prince Hall Masons of Missouri Charitable Foundation ... Florissant Golf Club ... 314-750-8250, phmomcf@gmail.com

14: Play Fore! Megan, benefiting Megan Meier Foundation ... WingHaven Country Club ... meganmeierfoundation.org/golf-tournament

14: LoveU2Pieces/Autism Golf Scramble ... Tapawingo National Golf Club ... loveu2pieces.org/events

14: Marygrove Golf Tournament ... Forest Hills Country Club ... 314-584-6124, marygrovechildren.org

18: Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis ... The Legends Country Club ... 314-932-4116, amauer@rmhcstl.com ... rmhcstl.com/scramble

21: Mother of Good Counsel Home ... Glen Echo Country Club ... 314-383-4765, mheine@mogch.org

22: H.E.R.O.E.S. Golf Tournament, benefiting Backstoppers ... Tapawingo National Golf Course ... www.ourchamber.com, 314-843-8545

25: HACEMOS Scholarship Classic ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ... stlhacemos.com, stlhacemos@att.com

OCTOBER

2: Alan Green 4 Chesed/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House, Washington U. Heart Center, Boone Center Inc. ... Landings at Spirit Golf Club ... ag4chesed.org

10: St. Louis Golf for the Cure ... Eagle Springs Golf Course ... mbetkis0429@gmail.com

12: Dan McLaughlin Golf Tournament/Special Education ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-394-7030, sef-stl.org/events

26: Youth In Need's Golfing for Youth Benefit ... Whitmoor Country Club and Missouri Bluffs Golf Club ... arosier@youthinneed.org ... youthinneed.org

